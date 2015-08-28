(Adds minister comment paragraph 7, reaction from industry
By Mike De Souza
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 28 Alberta's oil and gas
royalty framework will remain in place until the end of 2016,
Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd said on Friday, as she gave
details on a review of the scheme for the province's new
left-leaning New Democrat government.
McCuaig-Boyd said royalty rates paid by oil and gas
companies will not change until 2017, which will help companies
budget for the important winter drilling season.
The review, an election campaign promise, has unsettled oil
and gas industry representatives who warn it could lead to
higher costs and job losses in Canada's energy heartland. The
New Democrat government says it is needed to give Albertans a
fair value for the resources.
"For 16 months companies and investors can operate with
certainty, knowing there will be no changes in the royalty
framework. If and when changes are made, any incremental
revenues will go to the (province's) heritage fund," she told a
news conference.
The government also announced that Leona Hanson, mayor of
the town of Beaverlodge in northern Alberta, Peter Tertzakian,
chief energy economist at energy-focused private equity company
ARC Financial Corp, and Annette Trimbee, president and
vice-chancellor of the University of Winnipeg and former senior
Alberta bureaucrat, would join the panel leading the review.
Alberta appointed Dave Mowat, the chief executive of the
provincially owned financial services agency ATB Financial, in
June to lead the review and report to government by January.
McCuaig-Boyd said panel members needed to be "tough" in
order to deliver effective solutions that do not stand in the
way of a recovery during an economic downturn, but provide the
full value of the resource during boom periods.
Oil and gas companies in Alberta, home to vast oil sands
deposits and the largest source of U.S. crude oil imports, have
laid off thousands of workers in recent months due to slumping
global prices.
Canada's biggest oil and gas industry lobby group, the
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, estimates recent
government moves to increase carbon levies and corporate income
tax rates would increase costs by about C$800 million ($618.33
million) over the next two years. Tim McMillan, the association
president, said in an interview that the government should
pursue policies that encourage more investment and development
in Alberta.
Alberta's royalty rates can now vary between 5 and 40
percent depending on factors that include type of development,
oil prices, crude volumes, well depths and speed of cost
recovery.
