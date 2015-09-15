Sept 15 U.S. supermarket chain Albertsons
Companies Inc is moving ahead with plans for an initial public
offering in late September or early October that could value it
as much as $24 billion, including debt, according to people
familiar with the matter.
The determination of Albertsons' majority owner, private
equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, to carry out the IPO
despite volatility in the stock markets underscores its
confidence that it can fetch a high valuation for Albertsons.
Cerberus is looking to capitalize on the strong performance
of larger Albertsons rival Kroger Co, the sources said.
In marketing IPOs, companies often use peers as reference for
pricing.
Kroger announced earnings last week that beat both profit
and same-store sales expectations. It posted earning per share
of $0.44, and same store sales growth of 5.3 percent, excluding
fuel.
Kroger is trading at approximately 8.23 times its projected
12-month earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, according to Thomson Reuters data.
As Albertsons markets itself to investors, it will tout
still unrealized synergies from the Safeway merger and potential
acquisition opportunities, the sources said, asking not to be
identified because the matter is confidential.
The listing date could change based on market conditions,
the sources said. Albertsons initially filed to go public in
early July. It is common for companies that file to go public to
not initially provide a date in which they expect to launch.
Albertsons and Cerberus declined to comment.
The grocery market remains highly segmented, with the top
three players, Publix Super Markets, Albertsons and Kroger
collectively representing just 27 percent market share,
according to IBIS World.
Albertsons is pursuing the flotation despite a lawsuit filed
by West Coast grocery chain Haggen, which filed for bankruptcy
this week. Haggen has accused Albertsons of misrepresenting the
financial health of stores that Albertsons sold to Haggen and
competing unfairly against it.
Albertsons sold Haggen the stores in order to win approval
for a $9.2 billion merger with Safeway, which closed in January.
As part of the merger, Albertsons divested 168 stores, 146 of
which were to Haggen.
Albertsons has denied the allegations.
Based in Boise, Idaho, Albertsons operates more than 2,200
supermarkets, including 1,247 Safeway stores.
