(Corrects dateline to Oct. 2 from Oct. 1)
Oct 2 Albertsons Companies Inc, the
second-largest U.S. grocery chain after Kroger Co, said
it expected its initial public offering to price between $23 and
$26 per share, valuing the company at up to $12.35 billion.
The company is selling 65.3 million shares in the IPO and
expects to raise up to $1.7 billion, it said in a regulatory
filing on Friday. (bit.ly/1M5Uu3C)
Albertsons's supermarket brands include Safeway, Vons,
Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Tom Thumb and United Supermarkets.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)