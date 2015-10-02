(Corrects grammatical error in paragraph 1)
By Sudarshan Varadhan and Sruthi Shankar
Oct 2 Albertsons Cos Inc, the No.2 U.S.
grocery chain, said it hoped its initial public offering would
raise $1.7 billion, an ambitious target at a time of
intensifying industry competition and uncertainty in global
capital markets.
The determination of Albertsons' majority owner, private
equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, to carry out the IPO
despite market volatility underscores confidence that it can
fetch a high valuation.
Albertsons said on Friday that it expected to price 65.3
million shares at between $23 and $26 each, valuing the company
at up to $12.35 billion. (bit.ly/1M5Uu3C)
However, several companies that debuted in 2015 are trading
below their IPO price, hit by weeks of market declines. Some
firms have even delayed going public for the time being.
"Their growth plan is not clear," said Francis Gaskins,
president of research firm IPO Desktop. "It is not clear how
they will grow their top-line revenue and earnings."
Rivalries are heating up in the grocery business, with big
chains getting squeezed by mass retailers including Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and upscale chains such as Whole Foods Market
.
Albertsons, the second-largest U.S. grocer after Kroger Co
by number of stores, highlighted in a filing that it also
faced a growing threat from online grocery stores.
"It's only going to get worse for Albertsons," David
Livingston of DJL Research, which focuses on the supermarket
industry.
"Except for a few markets like Northern California and
Hawaii, we generally find them to be performing below market
average."
Albertsons, whose brands include Safeway and Vons, said its
pro-forma loss increased to $358 million in the year ended June
30 from $330 million a year earlier, while its revenue was
little changed at $57.9 billion.
West Coast grocery chain Haggen, which filed for bankruptcy
last month, has sued Albertsons, accusing it of misrepresenting
the financial health of stores it sold to Haggen. Albertsons has
said the allegations are "without merit".
Albertsons is headed by Robert Miller, who has previously
been at the helm of Rite Aid Corp and served as vice
chairman of Kroger.
Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch and
Pierce, Fenner & Smith are the IPO's underwriters. The company
will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABS."
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru. Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Richa
Naidu; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)