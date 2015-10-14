Oct 14 U.S. grocery retailer Albertsons
Companies Inc plans to delay its initial public offering
beyond Thursday, until market conditions become more favorable,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
Albertsons now has no timetable for the IPO, but pricing it
on Thursday, or even in the short term, would be highly
unlikely, the person said on Wednesday, asking not to be
identified because the deliberations are confidential.
Albertsons did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Albertsons, backed by buyout firm Cerberus Capital
Management LP, was hoping to raise as much as $2 billion with
its IPO on Wednesday, but a disappointing Wal-Mart Stores Inc
outlook weighed on investor sentiment and drove
Albertsons peer Kroger Co's shares down 3 percent on the
day.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Ken
Wills)