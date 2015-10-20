DUBAI Oct 20 Saudi Arabia's Al Borg Medical
Laboratories is working with Ernst and Young over the possible
sale of a 49 percent stake in the firm, sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
The possible transaction is another sign of investment
activity in the Gulf Arab region's fast-growing healthcare
sector, as lifestyle related diseases among its wealthy
populations increase.
Gulf states have some of the highest rates of diabetes in
the world.
United Arab Emirates' Al Noor Hospitals Group,
which last week agreed to be bought by South Africa's Mediclinic
said on Tuesday VPS Healthcare had approached it with an
indication of interest.
Shareholders are looking to fetch 12 to 15 times earnings
before taxes, which could value the company at up to 1.5 billion
riyals ($399.99 million), according to a banker familiar with
the deal.
Al Borg's forecast earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation for 2015 are around 100 million
riyals ($26.7 million), the banker and a private equity source
said.
The transaction value, however, will be set by an auction
process, a second private equity source said.
Al Borg could not be reached for comment when contacted by
Reuters, while Ernst and Young declined to comment.
Al Borg is the largest chain of private laboratories in the
Middle East and North Africa region, according to its website,
with 26 laboratories in Saudi Arabia, 4 in the United Arab
Emirates, 2 in Qatar, and one laboratory each in Bahrain,
Kuwait, Oman and Ethiopia.
Other Gulf healthcare assets which have been the subject of
mergers and acquisitions activity in recent months include Al
Noor Hospitals, which is in the midst of a takeover
battle with three potential suitors.
Meanwhile, Aster DM Healthcare, a Dubai-based healthcare
company, bought an additional 57 percent stake in a hospital in
Riyadh for 900 million dirhams ($245 million), it said on
Sunday.
One possible comparison for Al Borg would be Integrated
Diagnostic Holdings, which listed on the London Stock
Exchange this year. The Egyptian firm operates around 290
branches across a number of brands and, upon listing, had a
market capitalisation of $668 million.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)