By Blaise Robinson and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier
PARIS, Nov 6
Alcatel-Lucent risks being kicked out of France's CAC
40 index in a potential reshuffle next month, analysts
and fund managers said on Tuesday.
Shares of Alcatel, which is in a downsizing spiral as it
struggles with stiff competition and weak demand, have plummeted
more than 80 percent in the past 18 months, with the company's
market capitalisation shrinking to 1.8 billion euros ($2.3
billion) - 85th among France's biggest listed companies.
The stock, listed on the CAC 40 since Paris' benchmark index
was created a quarter of a century ago, was once worth 97 euros
during the tech bubble in 2000. It tumbled to a record low of 71
euro cents last month.
"It's really the big candidate for an exit from the CAC 40,"
said Christophe Wakim, index analyst at Exane BNP Paribas in
Paris. "It's out of France's top 60 stocks in terms of market
capitalisation, although it's been in the top 30 for turnover in
the past 12 months.
"It's quite unusual for the committee to make changes in
December, but Alcatel is clearly at risk. It almost got demoted
in the last shake-up in September. I think it will depend on
what the stock does in the next few weeks and what the outlook
for the company looks like."
Shares in the CAC 40 attract investment funds which play
index-tracking strategies, meaning that a stock's ejection from
the index tends to be bad news for its value.
Wakim estimated the selling pressure on Alcatel's stock
resulting from an exit from the index would be around 55 million
euros, or 69 million shares.
The NYSE-Euronext indexes committee that manages the CAC 40
gathers every quarter and, although the exact dates are not
publicly disclosed, the committee is expected to meet in early
December.
A Paris-based spokeswoman for Euronext declined to comment.
BURNING CASH
The two official criteria for index inclusion are the
free-float adjusted market capitalisation and a stock's trading
volume, but unlike for Germany's DAX, the UK's FTSE 100
and Europe's STOXX 600, there are no specified
thresholds for the two criteria, giving leeway to the committee.
Despite waves of cost cuts, the struggling telecom equipment
maker posted a quarterly loss last week, saying it had burned
through 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in the first nine months
of the year and warning that it might have to sell assets to
strengthen its balance sheet.
An Alcatel spokeswoman declined to comment.
"When you look at the stock's trajectory over the past
little while, it doesn't make sense that it's still in the CAC,"
Diamant Bleu Gestion fund manager Christian Jimenez said. "Being
kicked out of it would just confirm the punishment already
inflicted by the market.
"When you have to sell assets to get refinancing, you're
forced to sell your best units, losing sources of cash flow. On
top of that, it's not really great timing to sell assets at a
good price."
Over the past few months, Alcatel has become one of the
favourite European targets of short sellers, who profit from
falling stock prices by borrowing shares from long-term
institutional investors, selling them on the market, then buying
them back at a lower price.
Alcatel has 16 percent of its shares out on loan, according
to Markit data, making it the most shorted stock in the CAC 40
by far, and one of the most shorted stocks across Europe.
By comparison, stocks on Paris' blue-chip index have 3.4
percent of shares out on loan on average.
($1 = 0.7823 euros)
