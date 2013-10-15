* Alcatel CEO says company could "disappear"
* Tells lawmakers latest plan is firm's last chance
* Pledges to find new jobs for 900 French workers
PARIS, Oct 15 Alcatel-Lucent's future
is at risk after the telecoms company, which has been in the red
since 2006, missed key technological shifts, its chief executive
Michel Combes said on Tuesday as French workers protested
against job cuts.
The Franco-American group last week unveiled plans to slash
10,000 jobs worldwide, including 900 in France, arguing the cuts
were its last chance to stem years of losses and turn the
company around.
"This company could disappear," Combes told Europe 1 radio.
During a two-hour parliamentary hearing, Combes told French
lawmakers his plan differed from previous attempts to overhaul
Alcatel since 2006 - six in total - and he pledged to find new
jobs for all 900 workers facing layoffs in France.
"I don't plan on there being a 7th" restructuring plan,
Combes told parliament's economic affairs committee. "I'm
convinced that we have a plan that is coherent, that is
complete, that addresses all the problems the company is facing
and can get it back on its feet."
More than 1,500 Alcatel-Lucent workers marched in Paris on
Tuesday to protest against the plan, which involves closing
several sites including the Orvault facility in northern France
that in January Alcatel management promised to maintain.
Backed by a sympathetic Socialist government which has
pressed Alcatel-Lucent to limit job cuts, CFDT union leader
Herve Lassale said workers would try to extract concessions from
Combes in talks starting this month.
But Combes declined to say whether he would negotiate on the
number of departures, promising instead to place all laid-off
workers in new jobs "within or outside" the company and seek
buyers for the threatened work sites.
"This is the company's responsibility with regard to
employees, some of whom have worked for the company for 10, 15,
20 years," he said.
He added that he was seeking buyers for the sites and had
entered discussions with a potential acquirer for a site in the
southern city of Toulouse.
STATE INTERVENTION?
The French government, battling against years of
de-industrialisation and high unemployment, has warned it could
use new labour rules to block the plan.
Government sources said it is counting on new rules that
would force management to agree terms with trade unions to
produce a fair plan, although Combes faced little direct
criticism over layoffs.
He told lawmakers the firm had little choice but to cut
operating costs and consolidate resources around fewer sites as
after losing 700-800 million ($1.08 billion) per year since its
merger with U.S. firm Lucent Technologies in 2006.
"The plan sets targets that are key to the survival of the
company ... But it can obviously be improved. That's the point
of the social talks that begin today," Combes told Europe 1
radio, adding that he had four months to negotiate with unions
the terms and timeframe of the restructuring.
Under labour reforms that became law in May, firms must
agree on terms of their restructuring with unions before
submitting them to the Labour Ministry for approval. Previously,
they only had to consult with a works council.
Combes, who took the helm of Alcatel-Lucent in April after
being CEO of Vodafone Europe from 2008 to 2012, said he had
already put aside a plan by predecessor Ben Verwaayen that aimed
to end completely the group's activities in France.
"If I decided to come back to France to try to get this
company back in shape, it's because I believe in it," he said.