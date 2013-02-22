PARIS Feb 22 Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent said on Friday it had appointed former Vodafone executive Michel Combes as its new chief executive, effective April 1.

Combes, 51, replaces Alcatel CEO Ben Verwaayen, who announced earlier this month that he was leaving after Alcatel swung to a net loss of 1.37 billion euros ($1.81 billion) for 2012, hit by lower sales in Europe and China and a writedown of its wireless and optics businesses.