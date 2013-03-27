PARIS, March 27 Michel Combes, who will take over as chief executive of Alcatel-Lucent on April 2, will present his plan for the loss-making telecom equipment maker in June, a spokeswoman said.

The 51 year-old former head of Vodafone's European business faces a steep task if he is to solve the group's problems of persistent cash burn, high costs, and stiff competition from larger rivals Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei.

"Combes gave himself the month of March to listen and learn about the situation of the company by meeting with major customers and employees," said a spokeswoman for Alcatel-Lucent.

"He will take two months to decide on a plan and will announce in June the major strategic orientations for the group in the three coming years." (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Catherine Monin; Editing by Lionel Laurent)