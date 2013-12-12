Copenhagen Airport aims to double cargo capacity
COPENHAGEN, March 28 Copenhagen Airport aims to double its cargo capacity to 1,000,000 tonnes annually by creating a 170,000 square metres business park by the airport, it said on Tuesday.
PARIS Dec 12 China Telecom has picked Alcatel-Lucent to supply its next-generation 4G technology for a nationwide trial of high-speed mobile broadband, the French telecom gear maker said on Thursday.
Alcatel will supply 9,892 base stations in 12 Chinese provinces under the deal - similar to the amount needed to provide adequate coverage in a country the size of France. It will also supply "lightRadio" small-cell technology, which are akin to mini-mobile antennas for urban or indoor areas.
The Chinese market is the world's largest in terms of subscribers, mobile data services and smartphones, increasing by more than 50 percent a year, according to Alcatel. China Telecom has more than 181 million mobile customers.
The latest contract, for which no financial details were given, comes around three months after Alcatel won a share of 4G contracts worth around $3.2 billion from China Mobile Ltd , which has more than 750 million subscribers.
China is an increasingly important market for Alcatel-Lucent, whose biggest and most profitable country remains the United States.
Chinese firms secured more than half of the work on the nationwide roll-out of the world's biggest high-speed mobile broadband network, with Alcatel's award amounting to 11 percent.
Alcatel shares were 1 percent lower at 3.3 euros by 1544 GMT, compared with a 0.3 percent dip in the broader French market. The European technology index was 0.4 percent lower. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Said on Monday that Fundusz IIF SA and Fundusz IIF Ventures BV have started an accelerated book building process to sell up to 1.2 million shares representing 7.35 pct of votes of the company
* DUSTIN WILL BE ABLE TO OFFER ADVENICA'S SECURITY CLASS PRODUCTS TO ITS CUSTOMERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)