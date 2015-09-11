BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Sept 11 Alcatel-Lucent's board has decided to cut the departure package for former chief executive Michel Combes in half to about 7 million euros ($7.91 million), Le Monde newspaper reported, after news of his compensation provoked an outcry.
Alcatel-Lucent declined to comment on the report on Friday. ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Michel Rose)
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds