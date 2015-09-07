PARIS, Sept 7 Former Alcatel-Lucent
boss Michel Combes should give back part of the departure pay
package he was awarded before joining a French mobile operator,
the French governance oversight body has recommended, Le Figaro
reported on Monday.
Combes left the French telecoms gear group last week ahead
of its takeover by Finland's Nokia as he was
appointed as chief operating officer of telecoms networks
operator Altice and chairman of its French subsidiary
Numericable-SFR.
The executive has come under fire after reports he could
receive the equivalent of around $15 million in stock by 2018,
with French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron describing his
departure before the finalisation of a takeover by Nokia as
"shocking" and "bad corporate behaviour".
France's AMF financial regulator has said it was
investigating whether the package respected governance rules.
The Figaro newspaper, which did not cite sources, said the
French national committee for corporate governance contested
Combes' "non-competition" remuneration which meant he was
awarded compensation for not working for a rival company for a
certain period of time.
But Altice and Numericable-SFR operate in the telecoms
sector which Alcatel-Lucent is part of.
Le Figaro said the committee suggested Combes renounce some
of his package to prevent further controversy.
Alcatel-Lucent said it had received the advice from the
corporate governance committee but declined to divulge its
content.
It would only say: "The Board of Directors will examine this
advice carefully and will meet in due course to make a decision
based on the advice, the interests of the company and its French
and international stakeholders."
Nobody at Alcatel-Lucent was immeditaly available to comment
on the Figaro report.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt. Editing by Jane Merriman)