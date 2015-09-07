PARIS, Sept 7 Former Alcatel-Lucent boss Michel Combes should give back part of the departure pay package he was awarded before joining a French mobile operator, the French governance oversight body has recommended, Le Figaro reported on Monday.

Combes left the French telecoms gear group last week ahead of its takeover by Finland's Nokia as he was appointed as chief operating officer of telecoms networks operator Altice and chairman of its French subsidiary Numericable-SFR.

The executive has come under fire after reports he could receive the equivalent of around $15 million in stock by 2018, with French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron describing his departure before the finalisation of a takeover by Nokia as "shocking" and "bad corporate behaviour".

France's AMF financial regulator has said it was investigating whether the package respected governance rules.

The Figaro newspaper, which did not cite sources, said the French national committee for corporate governance contested Combes' "non-competition" remuneration which meant he was awarded compensation for not working for a rival company for a certain period of time.

But Altice and Numericable-SFR operate in the telecoms sector which Alcatel-Lucent is part of.

Le Figaro said the committee suggested Combes renounce some of his package to prevent further controversy.

Alcatel-Lucent said it had received the advice from the corporate governance committee but declined to divulge its content.

It would only say: "The Board of Directors will examine this advice carefully and will meet in due course to make a decision based on the advice, the interests of the company and its French and international stakeholders."

Nobody at Alcatel-Lucent was immeditaly available to comment on the Figaro report.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt. Editing by Jane Merriman)