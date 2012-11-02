PARIS Nov 2 Alcatel-Lucent is
weighing selling its submarine cable business and a unit that
sells telephone systems to big companies as part of its effort
to shore up its balance sheet, according to three people
familiar with the matter.
The company has yet to hire banks to work on the deals, but
a previously announced mid-September move to put the two
businesses directly under Chief Financial Executive Paul Tufano
is a sign they are candidates for sale, the people said.
Alcatel-Lucent said on Friday it was studying options,
including asset sales and a restructuring of its debt, to
strengthen its balance sheet after posting a third-quarter loss.
Goldman Sachs analysts estimated that sales of the submarine
optic and the corporate telephony units could raise up to 400
million euros. One of the sources said the valuation would be
"much higher" without giving details.
A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment on the
specific asset sales or options for restructuring the debt.
"As we said this morning at results, we are reviewing all
our options to strengthen our balance sheet and will communicate
when appropriate," she said.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud, Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Christian Plumb)