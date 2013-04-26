* Job cut programme lifts charges, drags on profit
* Q1 sales 3.23 bln eur vs poll avg 3.18 bln
* Q1 net loss 353 mln eur vs poll avg 239.8 mln
* North America sales up 15 pct in Q1
(Adds CFO comments, details)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, April 26 Telecom equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent posted a first-quarter net loss on
Friday even as its key business of network gear sales to big
carriers grew 4.2 percent from a year ago on strength in North
America.
Revenue rose 0.6 percent to 3.23 billion euros ($4.2
billion), ahead of average analyst estimates, while the
quarterly net loss of 353 million was worse than expected.
The loss included 122 million euros of restructuring charges
linked to a plan to cut 5,500 jobs worldwide. Such charges are
expected to reach 500 million this year as the group tries to
shrink to a size where it can be profitable.
Analysts had on average expected first-quarter sales of 3.18
billion euros and a net loss of 239.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The group's new chief executive, Michael Combes, who took
over in early April, said market trends were encouraging in the
first quarter, but noted free cash flow remained a challenge.
The Franco-American group burned 533 million euros in cash
through its activities in the first quarter, widening from 162
million a year ago.
Chief Financial Officer Paul Tufano said a few hundred
million euros of the cash burn stemmed from the timing of
payments from customers, citing as an example the submarine
cable unit, where contracts had been won but pre-payment for
work had not yet arrived.
"This doesn't represent a step down in terms of cash burn,"
he said. "It's just a question of timing."
Since it was formed in a merger in 2006, Alcatel-Lucent has
proven unable to generate steady profits or cash, in part
because its cost base remains high.
U.S. REBOUND
CEO Combes is expected to present his plan for the group in
June.
"We are actively reviewing the group's businesses and
operating model to design the conditions for value creation in
the future," he said in a statement.
Alcatel-Lucent is highly dependent on the U.S. - where it
generated nearly half of sales in the quarter - and has
benefited from AT&T and Verizon's large investments in mobile
upgrades in recent years. Sales in North America rose 15 percent
in the first quarter to 1.55 billion euros.
The U.S. is expected to drive a rebound in overall spending
on network gear this year, according to analysts, after a
contraction of roughly 7 percent in 2012. Market research firm
Gartner forecasts a 2.3 percent uptick for telecom gear, while
Infonetics sees a 13 percent rise in sales of mobile gear.
Ericsson on Thursday reported 7 percent growth in its
network unit for the first quarter, but rival Nokia Siemens
Networks saw sales drop 5 percent.
Alcatel-Lucent shares are up 8.5 percent this year to 1.09
euros, giving it a market capitalisation of 2.5 billion euros.
They fell nearly 17 percent last year.
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
(Editing by James Regan)