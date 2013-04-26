PARIS, April 26 Telecom equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent posted a first-quarter loss even as its
key segment of network gear sales to big carriers grew 4.2
percent from a year ago on strength in North America.
Revenue rose 0.6 percent to 3.23 billion euros ($4.2
billion), ahead of consensus, while the net loss of 353 million
was worse than expected.
Analysts had on average expected first-quarter sales of 3.18
billion euros and a net loss of 239.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The group's new chief executive, Michael Combes, said that
market trends were encouraging in the first quarter, but noted
that free cash flow remained a challenge.
"We are actively reviewing the group's businesses and
operating model to design the conditions for value creation in
the future," he said in a statement.
Combes is expected to present his plan for the group in
June.
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)