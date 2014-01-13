PARIS Jan 13 Franco-American telecoms company
Alcatel-Lucent is in talks with three potential buyers
for its business selling telecoms equipment and services to
corporations and a decision on the sale is expected by March,
said a Bloomberg report.
Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Michel Combes, who is leading
a turnaround and debt-reduction plan at the group that includes
1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in divestments, has brought in
Lazard to help with the sale, sources told Reuters in
November.
Bloomberg reported that Unify, a Gores Group LLC and Siemens
AG venture, was among the interested parties, alongside "an
industrial company from outside the U.S. and a Chinese
investor". The potential buyers are preparing second round bids.
Alcatel declined to comment on Monday.
The loss-making company has tried to sell its activities
aimed at corporate clients before. In 2011, it explored the sale
of the enterprise business but found no takers. It sold the
still-growing part of the division - call centre software unit
Genesys - to private equity firm Permira for $1.5 billion.
Alcatel does not disclose revenue from its enterprise
activity. It said sales to corporate clients and the government
brought in 959 million euros last year. Analysts say the
enterprise business is most probably losing money.
Bloomberg reported that sales from the enterprise unit were
764 million in 2012 with an operating loss of 12 million euros,
citing an unnamed source.