(Corrects figure for quarterly loss)

PARIS, July 30 Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent saw second-quarter revenue climb 1.9 percent to 3.61 billion euros ($4.78 billion)as strength in its key U.S. market offset declines in all other regions.

The group, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei, posted adjusted operating profit of 46 million euros or 1.3 percent of revenues. It also reported a quarterly net loss of 871 million euros dragged down by impairment charges, restructuring and financial costs. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)