PARIS Oct 9 Telecoms equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent must negotiate a good deal with unions
that saves as many jobs as possible or face the risk that its
restructuring will not be rubber-stamped, French Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday.
Alcatel-Lucent unveiled plans on Tuesday to cut 10,000 jobs
worldwide, including 900 in France.
"We want a negotiation that saves as many jobs as possible,
as many sites as possible," Ayrault told Europe 1 radio, adding
a labour law voted earlier this year gave workers more
negotiating rights.
"If there is no majority agreement (with unions) the social
plan won't be accepted, because the law now gives the state the
responsibility so to act," Ayrault said, without specifying what
the consequences would be.
President Francois Hollande had called on Alcatel-Lucent on
Tuesday to save as many jobs as possible.
The French parliament passed in May a landmark reform of the
country's labour code, which makes it easier for firms to carry
out layoffs but also introduces new rules for negotiation with
staff.
Any agreement with unions on job-cut plans must now be
approved by the authorities within two weeks under the new law.