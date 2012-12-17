PARIS Dec 17 The French government is concerned
about Alcatel-Lucent's plan to use patents as
collateral for a 1.6 billion euro ($2.1 billion) loan because
the intellectual property could fall into the hands of foreign
banks, Les Echos newspaper reported.
On Friday, the loss-making telecom equipment maker said it
had got an asset-backed loan from Credit Suisse and
Goldman Sachs to help it deal with upcoming debt
maturities and fund its ongoing restructuring.
Les Echos said in its Monday edition the government was
working on two alternate responses - helping Alcatel-Lucent sell
assets such as its submarine cable and enterprise businesses, or
setting up a consortium to monetise the patents, allowing
outside groups to invest while keeping Alcatel-Lucent as a
co-owner of its patents.
Alcatel-Lucent was not available to comment.
The government has not intervened at Alcatel-Lucent even
after it announced a job cuts plan affecting 5,500 people.
The Caisse de Depots et Consignations, the government fund
that manages pensions and investments for the state, owns 3.6
percent of Alcatel-Lucent.