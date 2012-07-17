(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, July 17 Telecom equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent said it will miss 2012 profit guidance
after losing 40 million euros ($49 million) in the second
quarter.
Alcatel no longer expects to deliver a pledged improvement
on last year's 3.9 percent adjusted operating margin, the
Paris-based company said in a statement on Tuesday.
It blamed a "slower than expected business mix improvement"
for its adjusted operating loss in the three months ended June
30, despite sales above 3.5 billion euros.
The Franco-American group, like rivals Ericsson
and Nokia Siemens Networks, is suffering as telecom
operators cut infrastructure spending in response to growing
economic uncertainty in Europe and elsewhere.
The second-quarter loss came despite 100 million euros in
cost savings compared with the year-earlier period, Alcatel
said, adding that the second half of 2012 will be "better than
the first half".
Alcatel said it will issue new full-year guidance when it
announces second-quarter earnings on July 26.
($1=0.8170 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mike Nesbit)