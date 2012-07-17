(Adds detail, background)

PARIS, July 17 Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent said it will miss 2012 profit guidance after losing 40 million euros ($49 million) in the second quarter.

Alcatel no longer expects to deliver a pledged improvement on last year's 3.9 percent adjusted operating margin, the Paris-based company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It blamed a "slower than expected business mix improvement" for its adjusted operating loss in the three months ended June 30, despite sales above 3.5 billion euros.

The Franco-American group, like rivals Ericsson and Nokia Siemens Networks, is suffering as telecom operators cut infrastructure spending in response to growing economic uncertainty in Europe and elsewhere.

The second-quarter loss came despite 100 million euros in cost savings compared with the year-earlier period, Alcatel said, adding that the second half of 2012 will be "better than the first half".

Alcatel said it will issue new full-year guidance when it announces second-quarter earnings on July 26. ($1=0.8170 euros)