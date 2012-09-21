WASHINGTON, Sept 21 A subsidiary of
Alcatel-Lucent SA has agreed to pay $4.2 million to
settle allegations by the U.S. government that it submitted
misleading information while working on a military contract, the
U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.
The unit, Lucent Technologies World Services Inc, was
awarded a $250 million U.S. Army contract in 2004 to design and
build an emergency communications system in Iraq, the department
said.
The company in early 2005 said that it had successfully
tested the system's radio transmission sites and the system as a
whole, but those certifications were inaccurate, the department
said.
Stuart Delery, acting head of the Justice Department's civil
division, said in a statement that the integrity of government
contracts is important, "especially where contractors have been
engaged to supply critical support for the work of stabilizing
Iraq and Afghanistan."
Alcatel-Lucent cooperated with the investigation and its
contracting subsidiary remains in good standing with the
government, the company said in a statement.
"We agreed to pay the government $4.2 million to fully and
completely resolve this matter and avoid the heavy cost of
future litigation with the U.S. government," the company said.
A whistleblower who had been a contract manager for the
project, Geoffrey Willson, started the case in December 2008
under the False Claims Act.
The law allows a whistleblower to collect a share of the
recovery in cases of improper government payments, and Willson
will receive $758,000, the Justice Department said.