PARIS, Sept 10 French telecom equipment gear
maker Alcatel-Lucent said it would restructure to
centralise procurement, sales and marketing and reshuffle its
management as part of a 1.25 billion euro ($1.6 billion)
cost-cutting plan announced in July.
The group, grappling with high cash burn and lacking the
scale of rivals Ericsson and Huawei, issued
a profit warning and posted a loss in the second quarter
following lower spending from its telecom operator clients.
It said on Monday it would move towards a global
organisation for its four major business units, eliminating the
prior regional structure and starting January 1, 2013,
Alcatel-Lucent will be led by a streamlined executive committee
with six members instead of 12.
No details were provided on where the 5,000 job cuts called
for in the plan would take place, and a spokeswoman said further
information on that would come before the end of the month.
Unions in France, where 9,500 or 12.5 percent of the
76,000-strong workforce is located, are alarmed about the job
cuts and have met with ministers to ask for help from the newly
elected government of Socialist President Francois Hollande.
Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen is entering his fourth year at
the helm of the company formed in a 2006 merger. Despite his
efforts to pare back products and cut 1 billion euros ($1.28
billion) of costs to improve profit and cash generation, the
company's market value has shrunk to 2 billion euros, a drop of
93 percent from pre-merger levels.
After posting its first annual profit in 2011 since the
merger, Alcatel-Lucent was hit by clients' spending cutbacks,
especially in Europe, and the latest cost-cutting plan is
Verwaayen's attempt to steady the ship.
Alcatel's competitors Sweden's Ericsson, China's Huawei, and
Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) have also been hit by
spending cutbacks in Europe. NSN has embarked on its own cost
cutting plan, which includes laying off a quarter of its staff
and selling off product lines to focus on mobile broadband.
The reorganisation at the French firm brings together all of
the products and software Alcatel-Lucent sells to telecom
operators under the leadership of Philippe Keryer, who
previously led the networks business. There will be a new
business unit called "Core Networking" combining internet
protocol and optics gear, two areas where Alcatel-Lucent has
made strides in recent years.
Current Chief Financial Officer Paul Tufano will be put in
charge of the global supply chain, as well as three business
units, enterprise, strategic industries and submarine.
Robert Vrij, who used to head the Americas region, will head
the global sales organisation and deal with operators.
Stephen Carter, who previously headed European marketing and
communications, will now also oversee the cost-cutting as well
as contracts where operators outsource work to Alcatel.
Verwaayen in July scrapped his initial guidance for
operating profit margins to be better this year than the 3.9
percent of 2011, and declined to say whether the group would be
profitable this year. In the second quarter, the firm posted an
adjusted operating loss of 40 million euros.
Alcatel-Lucent shares, which are at all-time lows, were down
0.22 percent to 0.93 euros at 0847 GMT, while the Stoxx Europe
technology index was down 0.47 percent.
($1 = 0.7812 euros)
