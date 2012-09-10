PARIS, Sept 10 Telecom equipment gear maker
Alcatel-Lucent said it would reshuffle management and
centralise procurement, sales and marketing as part of a 1.25
billion euro cost-cutting plan announced in July.
The group, which posted a loss in the second quarter and has
been struggling with lower spending from its telecom operator
clients, also said it would eliminate the regional structure its
business has long had and move towards one global organisation.
It also put current Chief Financial Officer Paul Tufano in
charge of the global supply chain, as well as three business
units, enterprise, strategic industries and submarine.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud)