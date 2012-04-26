PARIS, April 26 Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent saw its profitability weaken in the first quarter because of slower demand from operators in North America and Europe and the shift to lower-margin fourth-generation mobile gear.

The Franco-American group, which posted its first profit last year since it was formed in an ill-fated 2006 merger of Alcatel SA and Lucent Technologies, posted a 12.3 percent decline in first-quarter revenue to 3.2 billion euros ($4.2 billion).

This was in-line with analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It posted an adjusted operating loss of 221 million euros on Thursday, while net profit on a reported basis was 398 million euros, helped by the disposal of its Genesys business unit.

The company also confirmed its annual guidance of improving its operating margin from last year's level and finishing the year with a "strong positive net cash position." ($1 = 0.7585 euros)