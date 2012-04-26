PARIS, April 26 Telecom equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent saw its profitability weaken in the
first quarter because of slower demand from operators in North
America and Europe and the shift to lower-margin
fourth-generation mobile gear.
The Franco-American group, which posted its first profit
last year since it was formed in an ill-fated 2006 merger of
Alcatel SA and Lucent Technologies, posted a 12.3 percent
decline in first-quarter revenue to 3.2 billion euros ($4.2
billion).
This was in-line with analysts' expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It posted an adjusted operating loss of 221 million euros on
Thursday, while net profit on a reported basis was 398 million
euros, helped by the disposal of its Genesys business unit.
The company also confirmed its annual guidance of improving
its operating margin from last year's level and finishing the
year with a "strong positive net cash position."
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)