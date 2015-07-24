BRUSSELS, July 24 The European Commission said
on Friday it had approved Finnish telecom equipment group
Nokia's planned purchase of Alcatel-Lucent
because the two were not close competitors and would still face
strong global competition.
"The Commission found that, despite the merged entity having
combined market shares around or above 30 percent for several
specific types of equipment, the overlaps between the two
companies' activities are effectively limited," the Commission
said in a statement.
It added that Nokia had a strong presence in Europe, where
Alcatel-Lucent was small, with the positions reversed in North
America.
Nokia announced in April an all-share deal then worth 15.6
billion euros to buys its smaller French rival, building up its
telecom equipment business to compete with market leader
Ericsson.
The combined group would rank behind Ericsson, but ahead of
Chinese rival Huawei. China's ZTE and
Korea's Samsung are other competitors.
