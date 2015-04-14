PARIS, April 14 The French government will pay
close attention to the impact on French jobs from a possible
tie-up between Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia as well as its potential
to create an 'Airbus of telecommunications', an Economy Ministry
source said on Tuesday.
The French government is eager to receive as quickly as
possible details about the possible deal after the
telecommunications equipment groups announced earlier that they
were in advanced tie-up talks, the source said.
"In any case, (the government) will be very attentive
towards any consequences on jobs and activities at
Alcatel-Lucent's French sites," the source said.
The source added that the government needs more information
about the industrial logic of the project and its potential for
creating a European champion that is competitive at a global
level.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Jean-Baptise Vey; editing by
Geert De Clercq)