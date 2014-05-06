PARIS/LONDON May 6 Shares in Alcatel-Lucent
rose as much as 4 percent on Tuesday in brisk volumes
on renewed talk that rival Nokia planned to buy the
Franco-American telecom gear maker, traders said.
"(There is) market chatter that Nokia may bid for Alcatel to
use the cash from its Microsoft deal," a London-based
trader said.
"Rumour doing rounds Nokia for Alcatel at 4.10 per share.
But we've heard that before," an Amsterdam-based trader said.
Spokeswomen for Nokia and Alcatel declined to comment on the
rumour.
Alcatel has a market capitalisation of about 8.3 billion
euros ($11.52 billion).
($1 = 0.7205 Euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London, Blaise Robinson in
Paris, Robert-Jan Bartunek in Amsterdam and Sakari Suoninen in
Helsinki)