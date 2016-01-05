LONDON Jan 5 Aon Hewitt said on Tuesday it had
advised the UK pension scheme of French telecoms company
Alcatel-Lucent on a 300 million pound ($441.09
million) derisking deal with insurer Aviva.
Under the terms of the deal, Aviva will 'buy in' the
liabilities of a group of pensioners included in the scheme,
which has total liabilities of around 1 billion pounds, Aon said
in a statement.
The deal follows a full 'buy-out' of liabilities for a
smaller group scheme in 2014, and takes the scheme as a whole
closer to a full buy-out, said Martin Couzens, Chairman of
Alcatel-Lucent Pension Trustees Limited, in the statement.
Under a buy-in, the scheme continues to pay the pensions of
its members, but the insurer provides an insurance policy for a
portion of the scheme, covering risks such as that members may
live longer than expected or that investment returns may fall.
A buy-out deal, meanwhile, is where the insurer takes on
full responsibility for managing the scheme payments and liaises
directly with the pensioner.
