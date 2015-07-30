* Q2 sales slightly miss consensus, adj opg profit comes in
ahead
* Nokia deal on track, closing may come earlier than
predicted
* Sale of majority stake in submarine unit still in the
works
(Adds CFO quotes, shares, deal background)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, July 30 Telecom network equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent posted second-quarter sales slightly
lower than expectations and announced the September departure of
its chief executive ahead of being bought by rival Nokia
.
The Franco-American company, which Nokia will pay 15.6
billion euro for in a deal set to close by mid-2016, also
improved its margins to deliver better-than-expected operating
profit thanks to cost cuts, and generated more cash than it
consumed in the quarter, the first time it has done so in a
second quarter since 2006.
Getting to free cash flow positive remains the key goal of
Alcatel-Lucent in the turnaround plan launched by Chief
Executive Michel Combes in April 2013. He will step aside on
Sept. 1 to be replaced by Chairman Philippe Camus until the
Nokia deal closes.
"We are fully mobilised to achieving the free cash flow goal
and have created an organisation that is much more resilient
than in the past," said Chief Financial Officer Jean Raby on a
conference call.
"The Nokia deal is on track to be completed in the early
part of the time line we gave, if not earlier."
Separately on Thursday, Nokia posted a surprise rise in
second-quarter profits, helped by high-margin software sales and
fewer low-priced contracts.
Alcatel's second-quarter revenue rose 5 percent to 3.45
billion euros helped by double-digit growth in so-called IP
products that help telecom operators handle heavy video data
traffic and direct Internet.
Adjusted operating profit rose 28 percent to 175 million
euro for a better-than-expected margin of 5.1 percent.
The company posted a net loss of 54 million euro, narrower
than the 298 million euro loss of a year earlier.
Analysts had been expecting second-quarter sales of 3.47
billion euros and net income of 52.4 million euros, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
The gross margin was 34.8 percent, compared with
expectations of 33.1 percent.
Announced in mid-April, Nokia's acquisition of
Alcatel-Lucent aims to position the company to better compete
with market leader Ericsson of Sweden and low-cost Chinese
powerhouse Huawei by forging a strong number two in
mobile with a more complete product line.
The companies have secured antitrust approvals in Europe
Union, Brazil, Russia and the United States, but are still
waiting on a decision from the Chinese authorities.
Alcatel-Lucent's Raby said the group still aimed to sell a
majority stake in its undersea cable unit, which analysts value
at up to $1 billion, before the Nokia deal closed.
Since the deal was announced in mid-April, Alcatel's shares
have dropped 27 percent while Nokia's are down 20 percent,
reflecting investors' concerns about weakness in the telecom
gear market overall and the marriage.
Ericsson's are down 20 percent in the same period.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)