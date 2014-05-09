German industry warns against underinvestment in fibre telecom links
* Mittelstand in the countryside struggles with Industrie 4.0
PARIS May 9 Telecom network gear maker Alcatel-Lucent swung to a first-quarter net loss of 73 million euros as restructuring costs and lower-margin Chinese mobile contracts weighed on profitability.
The results, which were adjusted for the sale of the enterprise business in March, showed Alcatel-Lucent making progress on its key cost-cutting projects as it enters the third quarter of a turnaround plan to end-2015.
Its first-quarter sales were 2.96 billion euro, and adjusted operating income was 33 million euro. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De Clercq)
* Poligrafici Editoriale and Poligrafici Printing sign syndicated loan agreement for a total of EUR 49 million ($52.41 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)