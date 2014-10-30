PARIS Oct 30 Telecoms gear maker Alcatel-Lucent suffered a fall of 5.9 percent in third-quarter sales and delivered a net loss of 18 million euros in a tough market for the industry, but squeezed out more costs to improve its gross profit margin to 34 percent from 31.9 percent a year earlier.

The company said its net loss came in at 18 million euros, down from 200 million a year earlier.

Finance director Jean Raby told reporters on a conference call the company was still planning an IPO of its undersea cables business in 2015, but that timing would depend on market conditions. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)