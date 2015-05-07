PARIS May 7 Telecom equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent, which is set to be bought by larger
rival Nokia, swung to a first-quarter net loss, hit
by a slowdown in spending by key U.S. customers and the drag of
lower-margin sales in China.
Continued cost-cutting efforts and growth in its Internet
routing products, which help telecom operators cope with heavy
broadband traffic from online video, helped Alcatel-Lucent
improve margins and slightly exceed analysts' expectations on
profits, however.
The group avoided the underperformance that marred
first-quarter results at mobile market leader Ericsson
and Alcatel-Lucent's soon-to-be buyer Nokia
, leading to steep drops in their shares.
Alcatel-Lucent first-quarter revenue rose 9 percent on a
comparable basis to 3.24 billion euros ($3.68 billion), ahead of
a company-provided consensus of 3.02 billion, while adjusted
operating profit nearly doubled to 82 million euros compared
with a consensus of 79 million, it said on Thursday.
Although Alcatel-Lucent posted a net loss of 72 million
euros, some measures of profitability improved because of cost
cuts. The gross margin improved to 34.6 percent in the quarter
from 32.3 percent a year ago, and the operating margin was 2.5
percent versus 1.1 percent.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
James Regan)