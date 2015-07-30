PARIS, July 30 Telecom network equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent posted second-quarter sales and profits
slightly lower than expectations and announced the September
departure of its chief executive ahead of being bought by rival
Nokia.
The Franco-American company, which Nokia will pay 15.6
billion euro for in a deal set to close by mid-2016, also showed
progress on improving its margins thanks to cost cuts, and
generated more cash than it consumed in the quarter, the first
time it has done so in a second quarter since 2006.
Chief Executive Michel Combes will leave on Sept. 1, and
Chairman Philippe Camus will serve as interim CEO until the
Nokia deal is completed.
Second-quarter revenue rose 5 percent to 3.45 billion euros
helped by double-digit growth in so-called IP products that help
telecom operators handle heavy video data traffic and direct
Internet.
Adjusted operating profit rose 28 percent to 175 million
euro for a better-than-expected margin of 5.1 percent.
The company posted a net loss of 54 million euro, narrower
than the 298 million euro loss of a year earlier.
Analysts had been expecting second-quarter sales of 3.47
billion euros and net income of 52.4 million euros, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
The gross margin was 34.8 percent, compared with
expectations of 33.1 percent.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)