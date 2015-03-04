BEIJING, March 4 Authorities have found the body
of an executive of Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell who went missing
in mid-January, the China joint venture of telecom equipment
maker Alcatel-Lucent SA said on Wednesday.
Jia Lining, the company's human resources director, went
missing on Jan. 14. Before his disappearance, Jia accused his
company of wrongdoing and corruption, Chinese financial news
magazine Caixin has reported, citing an unnamed source.
In a Jan. 17 statement, Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell said it
was investigating Caixin's report on Jia's allegations and
disappearance.
On Tuesday, the influential business magazine said Jia's
body was discovered in a tributary of the Huangpu river in
February, adding that police had ruled out murder.
"We can confirm that a body has been found in the case of
the missing executive," the company said in a statement.
"Investigations are continuing," it added, but declined to make
any further comment. The remarks were echoed by an
Alcatel-Lucent spokesman based in Paris.
Alcatel-Lucent's Chinese partner in the joint venture is
China Huaxin Post & Telecommunication Economy Development
Center. In October, China Huaxin closed its purchase of
Alcatel-Lucent's enterprise division for 202 million euros
($225.65 million).
A spokesperson for China Huaxin declined to provide
immediate comment.
($1=0.8952 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Beijing
Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)