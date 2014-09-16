BANGKOK, Sept 16 Frence's Alcatel-Lucent said on Tuesday it signed two separate contracts with Thailand's Symphony Communications and a unit of Interlink Communications to supply telecoms networks in the Southeast Asian country.

Symphony will deploy Alcatel-Lucent's 100G optical transport network to increase network speed and support the launch of ultra-fast broadband services in Thailand, the French telecoms network and equipment maker said in a statement.

It gave no details about the value of the contracts.

Thailand, where less than 30 percent of population uses the Internet, is developing and upgrading its telecoms infrastructure as it prepares for a Southeast Asian single market in 2015.

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)