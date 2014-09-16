BANGKOK, Sept 16 Frence's Alcatel-Lucent
said on Tuesday it signed two separate contracts with
Thailand's Symphony Communications and a unit of
Interlink Communications to supply telecoms networks
in the Southeast Asian country.
Symphony will deploy Alcatel-Lucent's 100G optical transport
network to increase network speed and support the launch of
ultra-fast broadband services in Thailand, the French telecoms
network and equipment maker said in a statement.
It gave no details about the value of the contracts.
Thailand, where less than 30 percent of population uses the
Internet, is developing and upgrading its telecoms
infrastructure as it prepares for a Southeast Asian single
market in 2015.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)