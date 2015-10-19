(Adds Nokia comments, background)
BEIJING/HELSINKI Oct 19 China's Ministry of
Commerce on Monday approved Nokia's proposed
acquisition of French rival Alcatel-Lucent with
conditions, almost completing the 15.6 billion euro ($17.6
billion) deal's antitrust process.
The ministry said the Finnish telecom network equipment
maker had agreed to meet certain terms by Dec. 10, mainly
relating to the use of wireless telecommunication standards and
patent licensing.
The terms were imposed in keeping with China's anti-monopoly
regulation to ensure market competition isn't harmed by the
takeover, it added in a statement on its website.
As part of its talks with China, Nokia in August agreed to
create a joint venture, Nokia Shanghai Bell, with China's
state-owned Huaxin.
"We look forward to maintaining our deep commitment to China
and playing a key role in the country's shift towards an
innovation-driven economy," Nokia chief executive Rajeev Suri
said in a statement on Monday.
Nokia and Alcatel still need formal approval from the French
government, after which Nokia will proceed with its all-share
offer. The takeover is expected to close in the first half of
2016.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Michael Martina in Beijing,
Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Mark
Potter)