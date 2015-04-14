BRIEF-ABC Data April revenue at about 255 mln zlotys
* APRIL REVENUE AT ABOUT 255 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, April 14 The chief executives of Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent are set to meet French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday after the telecommunications equipment makers said they were in advanced tie-up talks, a source at the French presidency said.
The government would be keen to see the creation of an industrial powerhouse but is concerned about the impact on French jobs, an Economy Ministry source said earlier. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Geert De Clercq)
BERLIN, May 10 German publisher Axel Springer reported a 17 percent rise in first quarter core profit, helped by its online classified ads, which more than compensated for declines in its classical paper and magazines business.