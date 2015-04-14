* Deal would take form of a tender offer payable in shares
* Combination of #3 and #4 wireless equipment makers
* Track record of mergers in industry is poor
* French govt backs deal after guarantees on jobs, R&D
(Adds context on French powers to block takeovers)
By Jussi Rosendahl and Leila Abboud
HELSINKI/PARIS, April 14 Nokia Oyj is
in talks to buy smaller telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent
, a deal combining the industry's two weakest players
that is backed by the French government but could pose
challenges in cutting costs.
In a joint announcement, the Finnish and French companies
said they were in "advanced discussions" on a "full combination,
which would take the form of a public exchange offer by Nokia
for Alcatel-Lucent". The two, which have been seen as a possible
combination for the last several years, cautioned that the
discussions could still fall apart.
Shares in Alcatel, a group worth about 11 billion euros
based on Monday's closing share price, rose about 16 percent.
Shares in Nokia, worth about 29 billion euros, fell as much as 7
percent in morning trade before paring back losses to end down
3.6 percent. France's Le Monde newspaper reported that a further
announcement could come as early as Wednesday.
The pair are a good fit in terms of products and
geographies, and bulking up would help them cut costs as they
try to compete with mobile market leader Sweden's Ericsson
and low-cost powerhouse China's Huawei.
Nokia would expand its presence in the key United States
market where Alcatel-Lucent is a major supplier to operators
AT&T and Verizon, and get access to the French
firm's fast-growing, profitable Internet routing business.
But the track record of mergers in the industry is spotty,
in part because of the difficulties of cutting costs in a R&D
intensive business where companies cannot simply drop products
that global telecom operators rely on.
The last round, which gave birth to Alcatel-Lucent and
combined Nokia's networks business with Siemens about a decade
ago, saw both firms lose value and market share as rivals went
on the attack while they were busy integrating the businesses.
The French government, which has a record of intervening in
major takeover deals and is sensitive about job cuts and keeping
a French foothold in strategic industries, publicly backed the
plan. Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron hailed it as an
opportunity to reconquer lost markets and saying he had secured
"clear undertakings" from Nokia that reassured him.
In May last year, France beefed up its power to block
foreign takeovers, extending a 2005 law on defence and other
industries to the telecoms sector along with energy, water,
transport, and health. The move came as then economy minister
Arnaud Montebourg battled with U.S. conglomerate General
Electric over its plans to buy part of engineering group
Alstom.
In sharp contrast to the combative style of his left-leaning
predecessor, former investment banker Macron called the tie-up
talks "a good move for Alcatel-Lucent because it is a move for
the future, because we are building, with this tie-up, a new
conquest for Alcatel-Lucent."
He spoke after a meeting with Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev
Suri, Alcatel-Lucent boss Michel Combes and French President
Hollande on Tuesday afternoon.
Alcatel-Lucent has around 6,000 employees in France out of a
total of 52,000 worldwide. Nokia has almost 62,000 employees.
Macron said there would be no job cuts in France, and that
the combined group planned to keep research and development
operations on French soil.
NOKIA INVESTOR "HORROR"
In the same way that France was reassured though, some Nokia
shareholders were unsettled.
"I'm reading this with quite some horror. Here we have these
listed companies going to talk to France's president," said Juha
Varis of Danske Capital.
"This is an industry with not much growth in sight, so
there's no question the combined company must cut costs The
companies should be allowed to do exactly what they want without
restrictions from any state."
A statement from a group of unions said meetings would take
place with management on Friday.
The companies' joint statement came in reaction to media
reports that the two had revived tie-up talks that have been on
and off for years in an industry that is seen by investors and
sector executives as in need of further consolidation.
Nokia buying Alcatel-Lucent would transform the competitive
dynamics in the telecom equipment industry, which has already
been through a long price war sparked by the rise of low-cost
Chinese players Huawei and smaller cousin ZTE Corp.
For Nokia, the deal would be a step to growing again. It
sold its flagship handset business to Microsoft Corp
last year after mishandling the move to smartphones and being
left behind by Apple and Samsung.
Forty-seven-year-old Nokia chief Suri, born in India, has
been hailed for turning Nokia's network unit profitable through
drastic cost-cuts, and has repeatedly said further consolidation
in the industry is inevitable but that any large deal must be
"wisely thought-out".
In wireless, the combined group would have market share of
35 percent, compared with 40 percent for Ericsson and 20 percent
for Huawei, according to Bernstein Research.
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu expressed
scepticism over the merits of the proposed deal.
"They could come up with some cost cuts, but just because
you combine one weak player with another weak player does not
necessarily mean that you will end up with a stronger player."
The combined company would have sales of around 26 billion
euros, compared with 24.4 billion for Ericsson last year and
37.44 billion for Huawei, which also sells handsets so is not an
exact comparison.
Asked on Tuesday for reaction to the deal news, Ericsson
Chief Executive Hans Vestberg said companies in the sector were
all searching for scale but added he did not foresee an
immediate challenge to his strategy.
"I will, together with management, evaluate everything that
this might mean," he said.
A counterbid for Alcatel-Lucent is seen by analysts as
unlikely since Ericsson would run into antitrust problems if it
got bigger, and Huawei would face strong political opposition in
France and the United States where Alcatel-Lucent is a major
supplier to operators AT&T and Verizon.
JP Morgan is advising Nokia, and boutique investment bank
Zaoui & Co is working for Alcatel-Lucent, said a person familiar
with the matter.
