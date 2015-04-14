PARIS, April 14 French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron gave his backing to Nokia's plan to buy
Alcatel-Lucent of France on Tuesday, saying it offered a chance
to reconquer lost markets and create a European leader in
telecoms equipment.
Speaking after a meeting between the heads of the two
companies and President Francois Hollande, Macron also pledged
there would be no job cuts among the 6,000 Alcatel-Lucent
employees in France, and said the combined group planned to base
research and development operations in France.
"It's a good move for Alcatel-Lucent because it is a move
for the future, because we are building, with this tie-up, a new
conquest for Alcatel-Lucent, which was a company in great
difficulty two years ago."
Nokia announced earlier on Tuesday it was in talks to buy
Alcatel-Lucent.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by John Irish)