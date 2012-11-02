PARIS Nov 2 Telecom equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent posted its second straight quarter of
losses on Friday, hurt by a sector-wide slump as operators cut
back spending on mobile and fixed networks.
Third-quarter revenue fell 2.8 percent year-on-year to 3.60
billion euros ($4.66 billion). Its adjusted operating loss
widened from the second quarter to reach 125 million euros.
Analysts were expecting third-quarter sales of 3.51 billion
euros, according to the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean forecast of
11 analyst estimates.
The Franco-American group confirmed its annual goals of
achieving a second-half operating margin better than the first
half and ending the year in a positive net cash position.
($1 = 0.7730 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Lionel Laurent)