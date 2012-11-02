PARIS Nov 2 Alcatel-Lucent is
studying options for asset sales or a reprofiling of its debt to
strengthen the group's balance sheet, said Chief Financial
Officer Paul Tufano on Friday.
"Our debt maturities are evenly spread over the next three
years so we have no immediate debt cliff in front of us," he
said on a call after third quarter results.
"Having said that, we are looking at all our options to
strengthen our balance sheet, such as reprofiling our debt or an
infusion of liquidity, including asset sales."
Alcatel-Lucent sold its Gensys call centre business to
private-equity fund Permira for $1.5 billion last year, but has
not sold other units since then.
Asked when decisions on debt restructuring or asset sales
would be made, Tufano declined to comment. "We are actively
engaged," he said.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud)