PARIS, July 30 Alcatel Lucent's joint
venture with Qualcomm could be the first of several
deals aimed at boosting the French telecom-equipment maker's
footprint in fast-growing technologies, Alcatel's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
Michel Combes added that, as with the Qualcomm deal, other
partners - roughly three to five - could end up taking small
stakes in Alcatel.
"We obviously intend to do the same with a few other names
in the industry in the coming quarters in due course," he said.
"All those partners together might represent 5 pct of our
capital structure."
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent)