Snapchat adds more accessible search feature
March 31 Snap Inc said on Friday its Snapchat messaging app would add an option for users to search through photos and videos that users have posted to the public.
PARIS, June 19 Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent unveiled a new plan to reverse years of losses, targeting cost cuts of 1 billion euro and asset sales of above 1 billion by 2015.
Michel Combes, the company's new chief executive, also said on Wednesday that the Paris-based group would reposition itself as a specialist player by focusing research and marketing efforts on IP networking products and very high-speed broadband in both fixed and mobile.
These promising new products will be managed to maximise growth, while other older fixed and mobile products will be "managed for cash", the company said.
Alcatel-Lucent competes with Sweden's Ericsson, China's Huawei, and Nokia Siemens Networks. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De clercq)
* Reports include addresses of supporters of Erdogan foe (Adds report of German probe against senior Turkish official)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 31 Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Thursday salvaged half of the $6 million nosecone of its rocket, in what the space entrepreneur deemed an important feat in the drive to recover more of its launch hardware and cut the cost of space flights.