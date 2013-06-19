PARIS, June 19 Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Michel Combes said the loss-making telecom equipment group needs to adjust its cost structure to be at similar level to peers, such as Ericsson and Nokia Siemens Networks.

As part of a goal of cutting group debt by 2 billion euros, Combes added that the group could consider further asset sales of "any form" of equity raising. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De Clercq)