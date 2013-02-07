CANADA STOCKS-TSX seesaws, weighed by drop in Asanko Gold
TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Thursday as short-seller target Asanko Gold Inc tumbled, offsetting a rebound in the shares of Element Fleet Management Corp.
PARIS Feb 7 Alcatel-Lucent predicted higher sales of telecom equipment gear this year helped by a rebound of spending by operators in China and continued strength in the United States.
"China will improve this year because key decisions about LTE mobile will be made, and the U.S. will stay very strong," Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen said on a conference call after publishing fourth-quarter results on Thursday.
Alcatel-Lucent did not provide annual guidance for this year.
TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Thursday as short-seller target Asanko Gold Inc tumbled, offsetting a rebound in the shares of Element Fleet Management Corp.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA does not expect political turmoil caused by a massive corruption investigation to affect its asset sales and debt reduction program, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said Thursday.