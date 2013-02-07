PARIS Feb 7 Alcatel-Lucent predicted higher sales of telecom equipment gear this year helped by a rebound of spending by operators in China and continued strength in the United States.

"China will improve this year because key decisions about LTE mobile will be made, and the U.S. will stay very strong," Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen said on a conference call after publishing fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

Alcatel-Lucent did not provide annual guidance for this year.