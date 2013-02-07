PARIS Feb 7 Alcatel-Lucent announced the departure of its chief executive after it swung to an annual net loss of 1.37 billion euros ($1.85 billion), hit by lower sales in Europe and China.

The company said it booked a non-cash charge of 1.4 billion euros "related to the depreciation of goodwill and fixed assets, and the corresponding impact on deferred tax".

CEO Ben Verwaayen will step down once the group has found a successor, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company added that the board had recommended not to pay a dividend for 2012.