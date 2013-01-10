PARIS Jan 10 The French state could take part
in the purchase of Alcatel-Lucent's submarine cable
unit in a deal aimed at easing financial pressure on the
indebted telecoms gear maker, French business newspaper Agefi
reported on Thursday.
In December, Les Echos reported that the French government
was trying to arrange a deal in which France Telecom
would acquire part of the cable business..
France's sovereign wealth fund is one of several potential
buyers looking at the business, whose sale could raise 600-700
million euros, Agefi reported citing unnamed sources close to
the matter.
Both French sovereign wealth fund FSI and Alcatel-Lucent
declined to comment.
The French government is concerned about Alcatel-Lucent's
plan to use patents as collateral for its 1.6 billion euro loan
because intellectual property could fall into the hands of
foreign banks.
In December, the loss-making telecoms equipment maker agreed
an asset-backed loan from Credit Suisse and Goldman
Sachs to help it deal with incoming debt maturities and
fund its ongoing restructuring.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Christian Plumb)