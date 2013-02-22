PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 1
June 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS Feb 22 ALCATEL-LUCENT : * Shares open up over 3 percent after it names new CEO
June 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, June 1 T-Mobile US Inc has built a reputation as a scrappy underdog by offering cell service with no contracts and cheap prices.