Snapchat adds more accessible search feature
March 31 Snap Inc said on Friday its Snapchat messaging app would add an option for users to search through photos and videos that users have posted to the public.
PARIS, June 19 ALCATEL-LUCENT : * CEO Michel Combes says company will be free cash flow positive in 2015
March 31 Snap Inc said on Friday its Snapchat messaging app would add an option for users to search through photos and videos that users have posted to the public.
* Reports include addresses of supporters of Erdogan foe (Adds report of German probe against senior Turkish official)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 31 Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Thursday salvaged half of the $6 million nosecone of its rocket, in what the space entrepreneur deemed an important feat in the drive to recover more of its launch hardware and cut the cost of space flights.